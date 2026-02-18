Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcBest (ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/4/2026 – ArcBest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – ArcBest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – ArcBest had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – ArcBest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/9/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – ArcBest was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.
- 1/5/2026 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/23/2025 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.
The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.