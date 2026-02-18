Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcBest (ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2026 – ArcBest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – ArcBest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – ArcBest had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – ArcBest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/9/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – ArcBest was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

1/5/2026 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2025 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

