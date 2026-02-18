FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. FB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.11.

FBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Bancorp by 2,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 313,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in FB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

