Short Interest in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WANT) Declines By 17.1%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,327 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 19,695 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $914,000.

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

