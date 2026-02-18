Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Conagra Brands, CAVA Group, Maplebear, Casey’s General Stores, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers, food distributors, and consumer packaged‑goods businesses that sell everyday food and household staples. Investors typically treat them as defensive, relatively stable equities with steady cash flows and often dividends, though they face margin pressure from competition, commodity cost swings, and shifts to e‑commerce and discount formats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

