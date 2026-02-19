Nanovibronix (FEED) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nanovibronix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Risk and Volatility

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.07 Nanovibronix Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nanovibronix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanovibronix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 77 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Nanovibronix’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nanovibronix rivals beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanovibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanovibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.