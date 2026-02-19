Head-To-Head Contrast: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) versus Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Coro Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 SmartRent 1 3 0 0 1.75

SmartRent has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 13.43%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Coro Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and SmartRent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $174.88 million 1.81 -$33.64 million ($0.36) -4.65

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -45.45% -15.10% -10.36%

Summary

SmartRent beats Coro Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

