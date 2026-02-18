HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $163.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

