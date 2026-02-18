PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 456,361 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 545,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
PWR Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PWRHF opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. PWR has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21.
PWR Company Profile
