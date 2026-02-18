PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 456,361 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 545,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PWR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PWRHF opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. PWR has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

