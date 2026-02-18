genedrive (LON:GDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. genedrive had a negative return on equity of 191.22% and a negative net margin of 1,412.18%.
GDR stock opened at GBX 1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. genedrive has a 52 week low of GBX 0.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.
