genedrive (LON:GDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. genedrive had a negative return on equity of 191.22% and a negative net margin of 1,412.18%.

genedrive Stock Up 3.2%

GDR stock opened at GBX 1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. genedrive has a 52 week low of GBX 0.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.

genedrive Company Profile

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms. Based in the UK, the Company is at the forefront of Point of Care pharmacogenetic testing in emergency healthcare.

