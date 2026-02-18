SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Stock Holdings Reduced by Investure LLC

Investure LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,350 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.6% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investure LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

