Matador Resources Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.7%

Matador Resources stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

