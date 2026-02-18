Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 32.6% – Should You Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares fell 32.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. 4,325,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Multiple insiders (including Brian Small, Oliver Mann, Dietmar Exler and non‑executive director Jemima Bird) bought shares on Feb 16–17, showing management conviction and creating a technical support level after the sell‑off.

Broker and analyst coverage remains constructive on a medium term view (Berenberg had a Buy rating and a high target), which can limit downside if fundamentals hold.

Pinewood's board has issued statements asserting confidence in strategy and outlook; reassuring for investors but does not replace the lost takeover premium.

Broker tips and market commentary are circulating post‑deal collapse; these can drive short‑term flows but show mixed sentiment.

Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m takeover offer, citing a market re‑rating driven by AI valuation concerns — the loss of the takeover premium is the principal cause of the large intraday drop.

Wider AI sector volatility and investor fear about future earnings/valuations exacerbated selling pressure and scuppered the deal; this creates headline risk until sentiment stabilises.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jemima Bird purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.36. Also, insider Dietmar Exler acquired 2,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,448. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

