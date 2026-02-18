TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 9.1% increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.6%

X stock opened at C$44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.93. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$44.27 and a 1 year high of C$57.98.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. TMX Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 25.80%.The company had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

