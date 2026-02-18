Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PFO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFO) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

