Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.
Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.
