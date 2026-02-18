Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.