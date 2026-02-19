Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.3250, with a volume of 19070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

