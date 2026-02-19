Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 5879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iberdrola

Iberdrola Stock Down 2.8%

Iberdrola Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.