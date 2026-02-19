Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.4590 and last traded at $4.4569, with a volume of 71654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.12%.Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan‐based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

