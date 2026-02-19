Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 799,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 273,614 shares.The stock last traded at $25.9150 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $728.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 168,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

