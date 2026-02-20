Workiva (NYSE:WK) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Workiva Stock Up 1.9%
WK stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. Workiva has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.62.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Headlines Impacting Workiva
Here are the key news stories impacting Workiva this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Workiva reported $0.78 EPS vs. a $0.68 consensus and vs. $0.33 a year ago, showing accelerating profitability and margin improvement. This is the primary driver of the intraday move higher. Workiva (WK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish 2026 guidance — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.64–$0.67 and FY2026 EPS of $2.66–$2.76, both well above consensus (street had been much lower). Revenue targets also came in above prior street views. The strong forward guidance is lifting expectations for growth and profitability next year. Workiva Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and investor materials released — Q4 revenue of ~$238.9M topped estimates (~$235.1M) and management published the press release and slide deck, giving investors more visibility into drivers (Financial Reporting, GRC, Sustainability, AI-powered product momentum). That transparency supports the positive reaction. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Market attention and stock volatility — Several headlines noted the stock was trading near its 52-week low going into earnings; that heightened sensitivity can magnify moves after results but doesn’t change the fundamentals. Expect continued volume and volatility as investors digest guidance vs. prior expectations. Workiva faces earnings test as shares trade near 52-week low
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and prior weakness — Despite the beat and strong guidance, WK still trades well below its 52-week high and carries a negative trailing P/E (reflecting past losses); if execution on elevated FY2026 targets slips, investor disappointment could pressure the stock. (Context articles flagged pre-earnings skepticism.) Workiva’s (NYSE:WK) Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Soars
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.
The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.
