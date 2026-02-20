Stock Buyback Plan Declared by ATI (NYSE:ATI) Board

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. ATI has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $153.75.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,525,368.48. This represents a 28.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,952 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

