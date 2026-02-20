Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 259,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 142,762 shares.The stock last traded at $4.4650 and had previously closed at $4.36.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 billion. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

