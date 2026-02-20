Emmerson (LON:EML) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.64, with a volume of 8640154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Emmerson Trading Down 3.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

