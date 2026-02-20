Anpario (LON:ANP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 and last traded at GBX 575.96, with a volume of 10313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

ANP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £97.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.70.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

