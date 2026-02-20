International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana. It has a license contract for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Tecolutla Block located in Veracruz, Mexico; and holds an interest in significant discovery licenses situated in Northwest Territories.

