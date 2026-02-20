Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 43579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

BDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 543,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,664,478. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

