Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,247,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 628,673 shares.The stock last traded at $16.6950 and had previously closed at $15.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on SCGLY
Societe Generale Group Trading Down 0.2%
Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Societe Generale Group
Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.
The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Societe Generale Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.