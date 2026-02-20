Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.34 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 295059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.67 million for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country’s leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie’s portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie’s share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

