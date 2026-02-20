Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.3860. 1,490,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,647,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.10-0.110 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,112,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,258.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,000,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,035,415.12. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,729,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 831,186 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

