YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.4850, with a volume of 1890459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 4,793.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

