Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 67.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) rose 67.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 5,261,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 805,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

