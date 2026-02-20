Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 474,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Stock Down 15.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

