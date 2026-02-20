Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 2,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 0.3%

About Harbour Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

