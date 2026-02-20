BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.33. 472,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,279,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CALY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALY
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 3.8%
The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.31 million. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.