Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 104338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

