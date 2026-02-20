Head-To-Head Review: Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Medline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Medline N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Medline”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 5.00 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.18 Medline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology and Medline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medline 0 5 21 2 2.89

Medline has a consensus price target of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Medline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medline is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

Medline beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Medline

Our mission is to make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. We are the largest provider of medical-surgical (“med-surg”) products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. We deliver mission-critical products used daily across the full range of care settings, from hospitals and surgery centers to physician offices and post-acute facilities. Through our two segments, Medline Brand and Supply Chain Solutions, we offer approximately 335,000 med-surg products, including surgical and procedural kits, gloves and protective apparel, urological and incontinence care, wound care, and consumable lab and diagnostics products. We hold the leading position across several of our end markets and many of our key product families. We distribute these products through our expansive network of 69 global distribution facilities, spanning over 29 million square feet of warehouse space, and our owned fleet of over 2,000 MedTrans trucks, enabling us to provide next-day delivery to 95% of our U.S. customers. Our integrated business model and customer-centric culture drives lower costs and better value for our stakeholders. This is the foundation for our durable recurring revenue base, with our net sales having grown every year since inception of the Company at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 18%. — We were founded in 1966 as a med-surg product manufacturer serving the hospital and nursing home sites of care. Through our deep engagement with customers, we recognized a significant gap in the market—our customers were underserved by a fragmented supplier base and faced challenges navigating a complex supply chain. We identified their need for a supply chain partner that was fully integrated, cost-effective, high-quality, and resilient. Our vision was to create a differentiated model that solved these pain points through an integrated company that combined both manufacturing and distribution capabilities and would become a trusted partner to our customers. Twenty-eight years ago, we began augmenting our platform to bring this vision to life: we invested in our distribution capabilities, continued to expand our product portfolio, and adopted the Prime Vendor model. This enabled us to serve a more diverse customer base across multiple end markets, while lowering costs and delivering superior service levels. As a result, Medline is now the largest provider of med-surg products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. The combination of our expansive product portfolio and our differentiated supply chain creates a force multiplier for our business. Our Medline Brand segment offers approximately 190,000 products, including those manufactured in our 33 facilities, as well as those sourced from our more than 500 global partners. Our Supply Chain Solutions segment offers approximately 145,000 third-party products and provides customized supply chain optimization services. Our entire product portfolio across our segments is supported by differentiated logistics capabilities and a dedicated and tenured U.S. commercial team of approximately 3,800 people. These capabilities and our compelling value proposition allow us to serve as a long-term strategic partner to our customers and expand the scope of our relationships over time. Our Prime Vendor relationships demonstrate our role as a trusted partner to our customers. In these relationships, we enter into long-term agreements to act as the consolidated distributor and logistics provider for these customers’ med-surg product needs. These partnerships give us visibility into our customers’ purchasing behaviors and demand dynamics, which allows us to anticipate their needs and deliver industry-leading service levels. As these relationships mature, we believe customers increasingly choose Medline Brand products for their superior value. Our Prime Vendor model is reinforced by the flywheel effect within our business where we drive cost savings for Prime Vendor customers, which, over time, supports incremental purchasing of our Medline Brand products and increases our scale. This dynamic allows us to drive further efficiencies by offering superior or similar quality to third-party products at a more cost-effective price. Due to the higher margin we earn on Medline Brand products compared to sales of comparable third-party products, we are able to reinvest in customer value while increasing our profitability. — Since our founding, we have invested in building a unique customer-centric culture with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our employees are committed to deeply understanding how our customers operate, what challenges they face, and how Medline can better support them. They also understand that relationships are rooted in trust and that we must earn the right to serve our customers every day. We focus on problem solving across the continuum of care and we deploy a team of dedicated customer success representatives to learn the complex needs of our customers. Our creative and collaborative culture consistently earns Medline recognition as a preferred employer, including Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces, Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, and a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace. We have grown our net sales every year by retaining existing customers while gaining share with new and existing customers, with CAGRs of 18% since our founding and approximately 14% over the past 10 years. Notably, nearly 90% of our growth during the past 10 years has been organic. Our product portfolio predominantly consists of consumables, such that approximately 90% of our Medline Brand net sales were recurring for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our business is uniquely resilient during market downturns, as evidenced by our growth through every recession since our founding and during global healthcare crises. For example, our net sales grew at approximately 17% during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and at approximately 11% CAGR during the 2020-2022 COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does our business have a strong track record of results, but we also see significant runway for future sales and earnings growth. We are positioned to grow with our customers as healthcare utilization increases, as they build and acquire new sites, and as they further consolidate med-surg spend with Medline. In addition, we intend to further extend our leading position by adding new Prime Vendor relationships, increasing the number of non-Prime Vendor customers that choose Medline Brand, continuing our channel expansion, developing new products, executing on selective M&A opportunities, and scaling our international footprint. For the nine months ended September 27, 2025, we generated net sales of $20.6 billion, net income of $1.0 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 billion, representing a net income margin of 4.7% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.9%. During that period, 48.4% of total net sales and 81.2% of Segment Adjusted EBITDA were generated from our Medline Brand segment, while 51.6% of total net sales and 18.8% of Segment Adjusted EBITDA were generated from our Supply Chain Solutions segment. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we generated net sales of $25.5 billion, net income of $1.2 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 billion, representing a net income margin of 4.7% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.2%. During that period, 49.1% of total net sales and 83.5% of Segment Adjusted EBITDA were generated from our Medline Brand segment, while 50.9% of total net sales and 16.5% of Segment Adjusted EBITDA were generated from our Supply Chain Solutions segment. Our principal executive offices are located in Northfield, Illinois.

