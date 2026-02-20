SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 34179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 217.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.