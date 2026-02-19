John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.5050, with a volume of 71196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.43 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

