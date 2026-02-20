CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) Head to Head Survey

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -0.66% -0.72% -0.60% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of -16.66, suggesting that its stock price is 1,766% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Global Payment Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payment Technologies is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Global Payment Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $26.88 million 1.00 -$1.90 million ($0.02) -194.50 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVD Equipment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Global Payment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

