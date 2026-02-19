Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.60 and last traded at GBX 147.01, with a volume of 2267875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.79. The firm has a market cap of £360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.