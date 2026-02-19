Reviewing CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICICI Bank and CaixaBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $22.68 billion 4.80 $6.02 billion $1.58 19.26 CaixaBank $29.05 billion 3.03 $6.66 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 24.57% 14.17% 1.83% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICICI Bank and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ICICI Bank pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats CaixaBank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.