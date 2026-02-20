Rep. John McGuire Sells Off Shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT)

Representative John McGuire (R-Virginia) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA” account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/21/2026.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,943,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,484,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 211,696 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,467 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

