Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky Sells 155 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.37. 2,139,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,095. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

