Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sells $22,734.42 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Lavalle sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $22,734.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 51,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,272.06. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 513,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth $277,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,632,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.