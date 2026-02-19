Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Kohl’s has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,813,464. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

