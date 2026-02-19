Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,834. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.
The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Roadhouse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.