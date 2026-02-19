Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,834. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.