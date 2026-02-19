JonesTrading Has Lowered Expectations for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Stock Price

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JonesTrading from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JonesTrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEVN. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SEVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.44.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,015,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,577,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,272.75. This trade represents a 78.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tremont Realty Capital Llc purchased 2,015,748 shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,577,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. This represents a 78.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 72.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership and operation of grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. Established in October 2018 and trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol SEVN, the company targets retail properties that are anchored by essential retailers, including leading grocery chains and national discount operators. Its strategy centers on acquiring assets with strong tenant credit profiles and stable, long-term lease agreements.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple Sun Belt and Southeastern markets, with properties located in states such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.

