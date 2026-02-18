Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,035.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.40. The company has a market cap of $977.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

