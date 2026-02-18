Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.800-14.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Global Payments’ conference call:

Global Payments closed the Worldpay acquisition and divested Issuer Solutions, positioning the company as a pure-play commerce provider and targeting $200M of revenue and $600M of expense synergies over three years (with $70–80M of cost synergies expected in 2026).

Shares of GPN stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 181.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

