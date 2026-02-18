ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.92

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9172 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 72.0% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.6%

USOI stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

