ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.92

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9172 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 72.0% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.6%
USOI stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.
About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.